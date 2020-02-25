Rox A is a punjabi music producer , composer and singer, soon to be seen in Bollywood . 'Parchawan' was his debut as a singer in the punjabi industry which was a massive hit . Later, he came up with many more superhit songs as a music director and a composer. Some of those songs are Yaari, Teri naar, Relation and the most latest one Wish all sung and written by Nikk. These songs have almost crossed over 200 million views .

His another famous creations include Ki ae yaar, Photo , Fashion and many more . Rox A has also sung , composed and written many English songs like Alone , Situations and Write a song ! Lately , Rox A has been nominated as the best composer by gaana which is indeed a well deserving tag . Rox A will be soon coming up with his another release 'Bacheyan vangu' composed and sung by himself , written by kavvy and Riyaz which will be releasing under the label Mad 4 Music. All the listeners are surely going to love this incredible work by ROX A !