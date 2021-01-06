Four contract workers at the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) died after inhaling toxic fumes that leaked at the Coal Chemical Department of the plant on Wednesday morning.

The mishap took place at the Coal Chemical Department of the RSP in the morning, when a total of 10 workers were on duty. The four were contractual workers engaged by a private company, they said.

Four workers died due to emission of carbon monoxide gas from the unit

"According to a preliminary report, the four workers died due to emission of carbon monoxide gas from the unit," the officials said.

They were admitted to the ICU of the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) where they died and a few others are being treated in the RSP dispensary.

Around 15 employees were on duty at the site when the incident took place. Ten of them fell ill following the leakage of toxic gas from the plant.

(To be updated)