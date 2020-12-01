After former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, his brother Mustafa Kamal's name has also come to the fore for allegedly benefiting from the Roshni Act, which has since been struck down by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court and declared "null and void".

The Jammu and Kashmir administration released a list of beneficiaries under the Roshni Act. The list included former ministers, bureaucrats, police officers, prominent businessmen and political parties.

According to latest documents made public by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, Mustafa Kamal has encroached two kanals of state land at Bahu in Sunjwan area of Jammu.

Documents reveal that Satish Kumar Sharma, son of Congress leader and former MP Madan Lal Sharma, encroached upon 65 kanals of state land at Lalyal village in Jammu. Another Congress leader, Mula Ram, and his three brothers have also been named. As per the documents, they got 15 kanals of land under the Roshni Act in Marh area in Jammu.

Roshni Scam

The administration of the Union Territory as directed by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to make public land given under the controversial Roshni land scheme, since scrapped by a court, has been releasing lists of beneficiaries.

In one of these lists, former J&K chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah were earlier named by the Jammu and Kashmir administration. It was alleged that their residential house in Jammu is built over illegally-possessed land, a charge denied by the father-son duo.

The National Conference (NC) said the party President and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was not a beneficiary of the Roshni scheme. The party in a statement said that media reports claiming that he was a beneficiary of the Roshni scheme were false and spread with malicious intent.