Actress Roshni Kapoor has captivated everyone's attention with her newly released music video, 'Tu Rooh Me Samaya'. Released on the official YouTube channel of United White Flag, the musical melody features actor Ruslaan Mumtaz. Sung by Arsh Mohammed, the musical is directed by Virag Desai and produced by Sandeep Agarwal. 'Tu Rooh Me Samaya' has already become a big hit with more than 1 million views, drawing everyone's attention with the chemistry of Roshni and Ruslaan, and the music video's tragic storyline that has touched everyone's hearts.

Roshni spoke her heart about her experience of working with Ruslaan, saying that he understands actors emotionally and helps them make their characters real.

Moreover, Kapoor's earlier song 'Mashooq Mere' was also a big hit with 5 million views. Now, 'Tu Rooh Me Samaya' is also getting immense love. Within one month, it crossed more than 1 million views, and the numbers continue to grow.

In her illustrative career, Kapoor has collaborated with a diverse range of leading brands and is one of the leading brand endorsers today.On the professional front, Roshni Kapoor will be seen in her next upcoming project, which she prefers to keep under wraps for now.

While Roshni Kapoor rejoices in the success of the song, her fans eagerly anticipate what's next for her. We wish her lots of luck with her upcoming projects.