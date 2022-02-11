The roof of an apartment building collapsed in Gurgaon (Gurugram) Sector 109 on Thursday evening, which has triggered panic in the area. Several people are feared to be trapped and sources reveal at least two are feared to be dead. Rescue operations are currently underway as Multiple teams of NDRF, SDRF, police and other district officials rushed to Chintels Paradiso housing complex.

The drawing room area of the sixth floor reportedly collapsed to the first floor. According to reports, two flats between sixth and first floor were vacant in the D Tower of the apartment, but at least four families residing in the building are believed to be trapped in the debris.

"A portion of the roof of the sixth floor of D tower of Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109 has collapsed. Administrative officers and NDRF and SDRF teams are on the spot. Rescue operation is underway," Haryana government said in a statement, adding that CM Manohar Lal Khattar is personally monitoring the situation.

A warning ignored?

Incidentally, this major tragedy was not without warning. In July last year, a resident of Chintels Paradiso had lodged a complaint against the builder but the police reportedly refused to register an FIR. The resident, identified as Sonam Arora, shared on Twitter her ordeal about the building's condition.

@gurgaonpolice @dtcphry @rakeshdaultabad @mlkhattar

Shame Gurgaon Police !!

Shame Bajghera Police Station !!

Today 21 july 2021 , time 10:30 PM . I sonam R/oChintels Paradiso present at police station Bajghera .I want to complaint against Builder and police is not taking my FIR. pic.twitter.com/nTJlHVyRx4 — Sonam Arora (@SonamAr40945423) July 21, 2021

The latest incident has shed spotlight on the earlier one, where part of the roof had collapsed, but no one appeared to be injured at the time.