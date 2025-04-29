Aditi Govitrikar is a name that needs no introduction. Despite it being decades, Aditi still remains etched in our memories as the "Kabhi To Nazar Milao" girl in Adnan Sami's album. Recently seen in Mismatched season 3, Govitrikar still makes people swoon with her beauty, acting and eloquence.

International Business Times, India, got in touch with the doctor-turned-model and former Mrs. World to talk about albums, career transition, ramp walks, roles, and lots more.

IBT: From being a doctor to deciding to venture into the world of Mrs. World. How did you decide to make that transition?

Aditi: Medicine was my first love—I completed my MBBS because I've always been passionate about healing and science. But I also discovered another side of myself: a love for performance and self-expression. In 2001, when I was crowned Mrs. World, it felt like the universe giving me permission to explore that creative side. I knew pageantry could be a platform to champion causes I cared about—health, women's empowerment, mental wellness—so I embraced it. Making that leap wasn't abandoning medicine; it was expanding my purpose.

IBT: What were the challenges you faced? How was your family's reaction?

Aditi: Ramp walk came with a steep learning curve. I'd never walked a formal runway, so I spent hours perfecting posture and stride. I also learned hair, makeup, styling, public speaking, and interview technique. My family was both surprised and proud: I'd always been their "serious doctor," so seeing me devote myself to polishing gowns and rehearsing speeches was new territory. But they trusted me to make the right choice and cheered me on every step of the way.

IBT: Did you think the success of "Kabhi To Nazar Milao" helped your career? Were you bombarded with offers post that?

Aditi: Absolutely. "Kabhi To Nazar Milao" was my first major music-video break and it opened doors I hadn't even known existed. Overnight, casting directors and filmmakers started calling. Yes, I was flooded with offers—for TV commercials, brand endorsements, film auditions. It was exhilarating, but also a lesson in discernment: choosing projects that resonated with me, rather than saying yes to everything.

IBT: Despite of such beauty and great acting prowess, why haven't we seen more of you over the years?

Aditi: Conscious decision and lack of good opportunities; a bit of both. I dedicated time to my wellness ventures, family, and philanthropic work. I believe in quality over quantity. If the right script comes along, I'll grab it—but I won't compromise my standards just to stay in the spotlight.

IBT: What's your take on actors romancing actresses half their age?

Aditi: Age-gap pairings can work when there's genuine chemistry and mutual respect. Unfortunately, too often it's driven by box-office formulas or marketing gimmicks. I'd like to see the industry move toward more nuanced storytelling—romances based on shared experiences, emotional depth, and equality—rather than relying on superficial age differences to "sell" a film.

IBT: These days actresses often turn show-stoppers and models take a backseat. In this debate of talent vs. privilege, where do you stand?

Aditi: Talent should always be the foundation. Privilege might open the first door, but it's skill, professionalism, and dedication that keep you inside. Whether you're a model walking a runway or an actress headlining a show, it's your preparation, your authenticity, and your work ethic that determine longevity. I applaud models who continually hone their craft—and I believe the industry will always reward genuine talent.

IBT: Back then, there used to be very few albums starring popular actors and actresses. But celebs don't mind starring in music videos anymore. What's your opinion on the music-album culture these days?

Aditi: Music videos have become a powerful storytelling medium in their own right—and they offer artists and actors a chance to collaborate across genres. When I shot "Kabhi To Nazar Milao," it was novel; now it's almost expected. I love that evolution, because it blurs the line between film, fashion, and music, creating fresh opportunities for creativity. As long as the concept is strong and the music resonates, I'm all for it.

IBT: How do you prevent yourself from the noise on social media?

Aditi: I practice strict digital boundaries: scheduled "screen-free" times, practicing mindfulness, and regular social-media fasts. I curate my feed to follow only those accounts that uplift or educate me—no clickbait or negativity. If a notification doesn't add value, I mute or mute it permanently. Protecting my mental space is non-negotiable.

IBT: What's your idea of unwinding yourself?