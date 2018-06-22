Manchester United have suffered a massive blow in their pursuit of signing Justin Kluivert as the teenage star has snubbed the Red Devils and left Ajax for AS Roma. Justin Kluivert signed a long-term deal with the Italian capital club on June 22, Friday.

As per the information gathered by the Daily Mirror, the Dutch international Justin Kluivert was a wanted man for Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have been linked with the 19 year old ever since the former Real Madrid and Inter Milan manager spoke to Justin Kluivert after the English Premier League club defeated Ajax in the Europa League final in 2017.

AS Roma will pay an initial fee of €17.5 million to Ajax for Justin Kluivert and another €1.5 million on add-ons depends on what the player and the club achieve.

"AS Roma are delighted to announce the signing of Justin Kluivert on a long-term deal. Kluivert, 19, joins the club on a permanent transfer from Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam," a statement read on AS Roma's official website.

"Roma have paid an initial €17.25 million for Kluivert. The deal also includes a number of performance-related clauses, based on the achievements of both the player and the club, that are worth up to a maximum of €1.5m," it added.

After completing his move to AS Roma, Justin Kluivert said: "I'm very happy. I'm in at an incredible club, which I like a lot. I cannot wait to start."

"For what I said earlier: I think this is a great club, ideal for my growth, which will allow me to play at the highest levels. Rome is a perfect Club for me and I think it will help me become a stronger player. I think I can do good things here."

"Before the last season I was still a very young player, but then I understood how the world of football really works at high levels. I liked it. And now I want to go higher and higher, because I feel I can do it, I need it and a society like Rome is a great opportunity for me. I chose it for these reasons."