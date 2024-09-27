Rolls-Royce's Cullinan Series II: India's New Luxury Benchmark Starts at Rs 10.5 Crore

Rolls-Royce, the ultra-luxury car brand, has unveiled its latest model, the Cullinan Series II, in India. This launch marks a significant milestone for the brand in the Asia Pacific region, as stated by Irene Nikkein, Regional Director Asia-Pacific, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

The original Cullinan, launched in 2018, was the world's first super-luxury SUV, setting a new standard in the automotive industry. It was designed to deliver unparalleled off-road capabilities, capable of withstanding most demanding and hostile environments. Simultaneously, it maintained the hallmark Rolls-Royce luxury, ensuring a serene travel experience regardless of the terrain. This dual capability has not only cemented its status as the definitive super-luxury SUV but has also broadened its appeal beyond traditional off-road enthusiasts.

Evolution of Cullinan Series II

The Cullinan Series II builds on this legacy, responding to changing codes of luxury and evolving usage patterns. It remains true to the essential qualities that underpin Cullinan's unprecedented popularity, attracting a younger and more diverse group of clients. Today, the Cullinan is the most requested Rolls-Royce in the marque's portfolio.

The Cullinan Series II features several exterior updates, including slimmer headlamps with L-shaped LED daytime running lights that extend to an updated bumper. The grille has received a subtle redesign, and the rear bumper now gets a fresh look with a stainless-steel skid plate. New wheels add to the overall aesthetic, reflecting the brand's commitment to innovative design.

Inside, the cabin is equipped with a full-width glass panel across the dashboard and a new display cabinet housing a detailed analogue clock along with a miniaturized, illuminated Spirit of Ecstasy mascot. The latest version of Rolls-Royce's Spirit infotainment system offers new graphics and customizable displays, allowing owners to tailor the colors of their instruments to match their vehicle's paintwork or upholstery.

Performance and connectivity

At the heart of the Cullinan Series II is a powerful 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine. The standard variant produces 565 bhp and 850 Nm of torque, while the Black Badge variant generates 591 bhp and 900 Nm. Both models feature an 8-speed automatic transmission, delivering power to all four wheels.

The Cullinan Series II also introduces Grey Stained Ash, a richly grained natural open-pore wood with a delicate shimmer. All of the logs of this species are individually selected, veneer 'leaves' are subsequently stained by hand and elevated with the addition of microscopic metallic particles, which creates the unique effect – a process that took more than four years of development.

The SPIRIT operating system and Whispers app integration ensure that the Cullinan Series II is at the forefront of digital innovation. The new digital interface allows for greater personalisation, while the Whispers app provides convenient features like remote locking and destination sending.

Rear-seat passengers benefit from enhanced connectivity, with the ability to connect up to two streaming devices to the rear screens. The vehicle also offers a Wi-Fi hotspot connection and Bluetooth headphone pairing, ensuring a comfortable and connected experience for all passengers.

The Cullinan Series II and Black Badge Cullinan Series II can be commissioned at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Chennai and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars New Delhi. Pricing for Cullinan Series II in India starts from Rs. 10,50,00,000. Pricing for Black Badge Cullinan Series II starts from Rs. 12,25,00,000. First local client deliveries will commence from Q4 2024.