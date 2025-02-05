Known for his roles in shows like Crackdown, CAT, Gumraah, Luka Chuppi, Heartbeats, Commander Karan Saxena and lots more, actor Rohtas Nain is all set to be seen in The Diplomat starring John Abraham. The actor is in awe of John's punctuality and has high hopes from the upcoming film.

Ahead of the release of The Diplomat, Rohtas spoke to International Business Times, India, about working experience with John Abraham, learning lessons from him, his character in the film and more.

How was it working with John Abraham?

It was truly a great experience working with him for the first time. He was incredibly hardworking and punctual—our call time was usually around 7-8 AM, and every time I arrived at my vanity, he was already there in his, right next to mine. Even on days when we worked until 12-1 AM, he somehow managed to balance his gym, sleep, and rest in just 7-8 hours.

What kind of a person is he, on the sets?

Despite his stature, he remained humble and always encouraged me to focus solely on my character rather than on myself or him. I was playing a cop, and he constantly reminded me to embody that role, making me believe there wasn't John Abraham in front of me, but a diplomat instead. Beyond the shoots, he was warm and engaging with the team. Overall, he is a great person to work with

How did you bag the role? Tell us a bit about your role in the film.