Rohit Tripathi, a pharmacist who became a philanthropist, has dedicated his life to building a healthier nation and has been working tirelessly to achieve his goal over the past decade through his Udyat Foundation program. He launched the Udyat Foundation in 2012 with a view to contributing to community activities such as health care, education, the environment, skills development, and more. Over the past decade, the foundation has implemented a number of programs aimed at helping the poor. This includes the distribution of free diets focused on children aged 5 to 15 years to prevent the widespread challenge of protein malnutrition, anemia, and vitamin A deficiency.

He and his team Organized an eye examination camp and distributed free eyeglasses without government assistance. He has promised to schedule 25,000 eye tests in 2021-2023, Of these 3500 plus tests have already been done with various Governments such as Delhi Police, Delhi Govt, Regional magistrates, Cluster Slums such as Hari Nagar, Janakpuri, Yamuna Khadar, Geeta Colony, Bhalswa, Shalimar Bagh, Shahdara, Uttam Nagar, Dabri, Govind Puri, Delhi Women Commission, Shelter Homes, Delhi Police Family Welfare Society, he claims.

He and the foundation completed Slum Vaccinations Drive, Through the efforts of Rohit and his team, 1.3 lakh children aged 15 to 17 were vaccinated over a period of three months during the COVID-19 vaccination campaign which was applauded by DM Chesta Yadav.

He and his team made special arrangements for the HIV Kids with Desire Foundation by organizing specialist sessions on mental health and soft skills and personality building and celebrated Diwali 2021 and Christmas 2021 and all HIV Kids to raise awareness and help children live a dignified life.

The Foundation completed 5 Cancer Screening Camps in the Delhi NCR region and India's leading Indian Cancer Society, making a contribution to early detection of cancer, as early detection is the only way to prevent cancer-related deaths.

He and his team use government-funded programs, Women's safety measures, immunizations, girls' and women's banking programs, work-related self-help groups, basic education, and many other activities such as the distribution of sanitary pads to the BPL and slum women and promote the best of losses to recycle and recycle perishable and non-perishable waste.

On International Women's Day, on March 8, the Udyat Foundation collaborated with TATA Power DDL and Just Events to host a career counseling session, an expert talk on menstrual hygiene, and an expert talk on healthy eating and nutrition at Parag Jyoti School.

"We are committed to working with other organizations as it will allow us to help more people and make a significant contribution to nation building," he says.