Rohit Sharma recently played his 200th match for Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sharma is the only player from MI to have achieved this feat as of now. On the occasion, a video message was prepared by the MI team to congratulate and celebrate the former skipper's incredible journey with the IPL team.

Rohit Sharma's 200th match

Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, MI went on to lift the IPL trophy five times. This was followed by 4 wins by Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings. Rohit's captaincy has been one of the most fruitful associations for MI. So when the time came to celebrate Rohit's double century, no one was left behind.

"Long time ago, I was having discussion with Mrs Ambani that we have to bring Rohit to Mumbai Indians. From there on, what you've been able to achieve for Mumbai Indians is simply remarkable," Sachin Tendulkar said in the video. Hardik Pandya, who is now the skipper of MI, also had a special message for Sharma.

Pandya called Rohit "pillars" of MI and said, "You've been one of the pillars of the franchise who has achieved so much under your belt. Ro, you've known for your double centuries, I'm sure this will also be special." Kierron Pollard and Tilak Varma also had special messages for Rohit. Tilak went on to call Rohit a "father figure".

Hardik Pandya on replacing Rohit as the captain

Hardik Pandya's promotion as the captain of MI, replacing Rohit Sharma shocked the entire cricket fraternity. The bowler was slammed and faced massive backlash for accepting the captaincy. However, Pandya in an interview had said that he was only taking ahead what was built by Rohit and was looking forward to playing together.