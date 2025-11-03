For every November 19, 2023, there is November 2, 2025. For the very first time, India's women's cricket team won the World Cup final against South Africa. Many celebrities and cricketing stars were present at DY Patil Stadium to witness the historic match.

Rohit Sharma, his wife Ritika Sajdeh, and Sachin Tendulkar were among those seen cheering for Team India. Several photos and videos have gone viral showing the cameraman panning over the VVIP section and capturing candid moments during the match. Among them, one clip featuring former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma caught everyone's attention, as he was seen peeking at Reliance Foundation founder Nita Ambani's phone.

In the viral clip, Nita Ambani was seen using her phone while watching the game, and that's when cameras caught Rohit Sharma repeatedly glancing at her screen with curiosity. The clip went viral in no time and was quickly spread across social media.

Many users shared funny reactions to the video; some joked that Rohit was checking the Mumbai Indians' IPL squad list.

One fan wrote, "Main hota toh main bhi dekhta." (I would have also checked).

Another quipped, "Can't text now, Ro is next to me!!"

A different user joked that Nita Ambani might have been adding items to her online shopping cart, writing, "Yahi ki madam kya kya add to cart kar rahi hain." (He is checking the online shopping cart of Nita Ambani).

I never thought Rohit Sharma could be so shameless, Nita Ambani was using the phone and Rohit Sharma secretly started peeping into her phone. #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/N9SAd7f5IZ — Honest Cricket Lover (@Honest_Cric_fan) November 2, 2025

Another clip shows Rohit getting teary-eyed after the big win. Several videos of him getting emotional went viral, showing him looking up at the sky as India clinched victory.

Take a look:

Seen Rohit Sharma in tears, looking up and thanking God — what a moment. ?❤️

Years of sacrifice, heartbreaks, and finally redemption.

This isn’t just cricket… this is emotion. ?? #RohitSharma #TeamIndia #WorldChampions pic.twitter.com/hS7Mf98jO3 — Bineet Singh (@BineetSingh1511) November 2, 2025

Meanwhile, Nita Ambani turned 62 on November 1, 2025, and the business tycoon celebrated her birthday with family and staff in Jamnagar.

Nita sought divine blessings at a Jamnagar temple with her husband, Mukesh Ambani. A video shared by an Ambani fan page on Instagram shows the couple walking to the temple, where they performed rituals and sought blessings. Nita Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Foundation, was seen feeding a cow before entering the temple. She bowed down, performed aarti, and prostrated herself before the deities. The video also showed her seeking blessings from Mukesh Ambani with folded hands.

Besides the temple visit, Nita Ambani's birthday celebration appeared to be an intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendance. Other videos online showed her celebrating her birthday in Jamnagar, one clip featured her kneeling before her mother, Purnima Dalal, and touching her feet to seek blessings, while another showed her cutting a cake with staff members.

Take a look at the photos and videos from her birthday celebrations.