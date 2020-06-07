The lockdown has ensured we all stay home for the past 4 months. We've been indoors so long, we've forgotten how long it's been since we got out of our homes and lived in our pre-Corona normality.

Rohit Roy though like the rest of us who are slowly tiptoeing out into the world for a peek as we try to return to some semblance of our pre-COVID lives, took his bike out. He posted the moment on Instagram to share how long it's been.

Actor Rohit Bose Roy had a "therapeutic" Sunday. Posing with his bike in his latest photo, Rohit posted on Instagram, "Sunday ride done right!! So after almost 4 months, I went on a ride and I wish I had words to express that feeling one feels when the wind hits your face..it isn't just exhilaration, it's a mix of LIFE and FREEDOM! It's therapeutic.. wish you all love and good health! #RideMore."

He has often taken to social media to share how much he loves riding bikes and that it's one of the things that he misses during the ongoing lockdown. Rohit also uses social media to share jokes though the recent one on superstar Rajinikanth didn't go down too well with netizens.

Rohit had posted this joke on Instagram, "Rajinikanth tested +ve for Corona. Corona is now under quarantine." He captioned it, "Let's beat the shit outa the corona!! Be safe when u get back to work! Wear your masks n keep washing n sanitizing several times a day, as much as possible... The virus can't affect us unless WE LET IT ! #staysafe."

Rohit was soon being trolled on social media. The actor then responded with this comment, "Guys chill ... don't be so morose! A joke is a joke.. and sorry I don't think it's in bad taste.. it's a typical Rajni sir joke.. and my intention was to make you guys smile.. look at the intention before you start commenting.. at least I didn't crack a joke to hurt you all like you all are posting messages deliberately to hurt me."