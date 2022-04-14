Rohit Kadu Deshmukh is known for his affluent acting and kind heartedness in the Bollywood Industry. He has a huge fan base who purely loves his acting.

He has always kept a good connect with his fans and audience, whether it's reacting to them on social media or letting them click photos while he is spotted.

The 27 years old Actor was born in an Elite Marathi Family as his grandmother, Usha Chavan is a prolific Marathi and Hindi Actress who worked in many movies along with legendary Actor Dada Kondke. She even worked in Kannada movies with Superstar Rajkumar.

He started his acting career as a child and made his debut in the Marathi movie named "Vajau Ka", in which he was been casted as Usha Chavan's and Dada Kondke's son.

Recently, he was also seen in movies like Tiger Zinda Hai, Pari, Golmaal Again and Mumbai Saga. He was also seen playing roles in Marathi movies like Triple seat, Ye Re Ye Re Paisa 2, etc.Besides this, he also co-produced movies like 1921, Blackmail, and Marathi movie 66 Sadashiv. Rohit KaduDeshmukh was the latest seen in the movie Mumbai Saga (2021).

He is currently in collaboration with Netflix and Disney+Hotstar for their upcoming projects.

Along with acting and film production, he also owns film studio, construction firm, restaurants, chain of banquet halls and resorts, lounges in and around Pune Mumbai, crushing and mining ventures. He also owns steel and plastic industries. He is a well known steel magnet in the industry.

He also has his private firm named Uniseller which is into Global Exports and Imports. The company is having tie ups with various companies in Japan, Russian, Dubai, and London for importing and exporting electronic gadgets, robots, gold, diamonds, precious stones, etc. Uniseller is having a major share in exporting dry fruits and Kashmiri saffron to Dubai and Abu Dhabi over and above he is renowned and reputed businessman of UAE.

He was nominated for country's "Global Exporter of the Year" award by ITP. Fortune magazine named him in the 30 under 30 list as one of most influential young people in business.

Entrepreneur magazine awarded Uniseller (India), as the "Fastest Growing EXIM Company of India". Arabian Business awarded Uniseller (India) as the "Digital Business of the Year" for exporting multi products globally at one click.