Bigg Boss 3 Telugu contestants have completed four successful weeks in the house and in the elimination round that happened in the end of the fourth week, small screen actress Rohini has been eliminated. This has come as a shock to many of her fans and audience.

It was being speculated that Rahul Sipligunj is the one who will be eliminated this week.

The audience has expected that someone among Sreemukhi, Punarnavi, Baba Bhaskar or Rahul Sipligunj will be eliminated. But unfortunately, none among them, but Rohini has faced elimination.

She was nominated for elimination by Bigg Boss as a punishment for discussing eliminations with co-contestant Jyothi and for eventually breaking the rule of the house. If she wasn't nominated by the Bigg Boss himself, she would have still been in the house. So her eviction is definitely a shocker to the audience.

Many of the Bigg Boss followers have shared on social media that they want Rohini back in the show and said that it is definitely not her who has to be evicted.

But the elimination is all about votes. One of the Bigg Boss fan pages on Instagram held a poll whether it was Rahul or Rohini who deserved the elimination and many have voted Rohini to be deserving to stay in the house.

Many pages have also shared the responses they received in support of Rohini and this shows the popularity and fan following she has.

Post Rohini's eviction, things have changed a lot for Shiva Jyothi in the house. When Jyothi learnt that the person whom she trusted the most won't be there in the house anymore, she broke into tears.

Well, let us know what you think about her elimination by leaving comments on this page.