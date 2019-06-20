Design genius and a Path-breaking Textile Designer Rohina Anand Khira has always managed to create a storm in the Home Decor industry with trend setting home linen. Rohina started off with her design career 10 years ago when she took over the reigns of the brand Ajay Anand Living and rebranded it as AA Living.

By the end of her first year as director, Rohina had transformed her family's export factory showroom into a high-end boutique brand by shifting the focus to exclusive décor design, branding and visual merchandising.

In 2016 she was recognised by GoodHomes Magazine as one of the top 100 innovative minds in the industry. She won the Asian Paints Indian Decor Influencer Awards (IDIA) in 2016 as 'Instagrammer of the year' and 'Social Media Wonder Women' in 2017. This year she was awarded the Elite "Woman of the Year 2019" as one of the 35 most respected and influential women achievers and entrepreneurs.

One look at Rohina's Instagram handle @aa.living and you're transported into this Creative Director's world of Décor, Art, Travel and Design. Having a cohesive Instagram feed is goals for most millennials these days – it reflects who you are and reasserts your brand image!

An Instagram Influencer and trendsetter in the Design Industry, her Instagram feed is a Pinterest board full of latest design trends, interior spaces, exotic locations, local foods and inspirational quotes. When she took to this platform to showcase her latest designs of her muse Frida Kahlo and her interpretation of her portrait on a cushion – little did she know she was setting in motion the next big trend in the interiors space! Ever since this cushion started selling at her store AA Living (Mumbai) and the brand's online store, it has gone viral and loved by celebrities and influencers across India. Design aficionados have finally opened their minds to the idea of bohemian living spaces.

Talking about her interpretation on Frida Kahlo, Rohina comments "Frida comes with her own personality – which includes weathered fabrics, tassels, fringe, and lots of crochet. India has been so obsessed with their living rooms looking expensive with heavy reflective fabrics, and embellished cushions. I was just relieved when people took to this new casual-living trend."

Everyone who follows Rohina's journey on her social media is well aware of her love to travel. Rohina is always travelling across the globe with her family – her husband and two little girls. Her products are a perfect example of how she blends international style with her own design aesthetics to create a range of products that are not just Pinterest worthy but also adds instant personality to any space.

Talking about how travel inspires her design sensibilities, Rohina Anand Khira says, "When you travel so much, you get to pick up on key trends that are reflecting no matter what country you may be visiting. I feel like I am always putting my version of a 'trend' into my collections at my store AA Living. Although Frida Kahlo has been a popular artist since decades – I felt like her voice and vibe needed to be encapsulated into a living space. Her face, like her art, lends well to any indoor space with plants and flowers. Add a crochet wall hanging, fairy lights, some vintage textiles and you have yourself a room that oozes personality! Recycled sustainability is also something that I personally support and encourage – hence my love for weathered and antique textiles."