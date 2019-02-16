Marian Vajda, the coach of tennis star Novak Djokovic says he is confident that Djokovic can surpass Roger Federer for the most number of men's Singles titles. Roger Federer has 20 Grand Slam titles to this name. Djokovic has won 15 and is third in the list behind another tennis star Rafael Nadal, who has won 17 Grand Slam titles so far in his career.

Novak Djokovic won his 15th title at the 2019 Australian Open after defeating Rafael Nadal in the final last month. Djokovic's father Srdjan Djokovic said his son could surpass both Federer and Nadal and now his coach Vajda has backed the Serbian to overtake the Swiss tennis legend.

"Definitely. There are five titles left, but why not. Now Novak is in a good shape, he has a family, two beautiful children, all the conditions for another success. We want to reach Federer," Vajda told Sport.sk.

Vajda was criticised that anyone in his position could earn money. This is because there was hardly anything to coach Djokovic, who has established himself as a tennis star. Vajda was not buying into it.

"It's an enormous sacrifice. The coach's role is not easy, not everybody understands it. When someone says that Vajda sits there, takes good money, they should be in my place. Tennis is a show. But for me it's especially satisfaction, like winning a Major title," said Djokovic's coach.

"More than money. It's a tremendous pressure, being with the player every day and being responsible of his results. You need to be motivated and prepare yourself mentally. Being a good player and having experience in training with [Dominik] Hrbaty, I got where I am."

Regarding the 2019 Australian Open final between Djokovic and Nadal, Vajda says: "It was a dominance. I do not remember such short Grand Slam finals. Novak was very disciplined and he only left the Spaniard some chances on 3-2 but once he managed to get to 4-2, he was clearly above again."