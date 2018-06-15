Top seed Roger Federer will face unseeded Guido Pella in the men's singles quarter-final of Mercedes Cup — ATP 250 tournament in Stuttgart on Friday, June 15.

When is the match and how to watch it live

The quarter-final between Federer and Pella will not start before 3 pm local time, 6:30 pm IST and 2 pm BST.

There is no television coverage of the match in India.

Live stream will be available on Tennis TV and ATP's official website.

In the United States, Tennis Channel will provide live coverage.

What has Federer done so far?

The world number two has begun his preparation for Wimbledon title defence with a third appearance at the ongoing grass-court tournament.

Federer opened his campaign against Germany's Mischa Zverev after receiving a first-round bye. The 36-year-old showed signs of rustiness, which had knocked him out of the tournament as early as in the first-round last year.

However, the Swiss great came back strong following a first-set loss to wrap up the match 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 in an hour and 32 minutes. Zverev was troubling Federer with his serve-and-volley tactic that has troubled the likes of top players, including Andy Murray.

However, Federer was able to counter the threat once he got the rhythm going in the second and third sets.

"It was difficult, missed some chances maybe in the first set... He connected well at the right times. And then I found a way, I found my rhythm... I'm very happy with how I played. I'm super happy to be back on Tour. It's been a great start," Federer spoke of his win on Wednesday.

Can Pella test Federer?

Federer and Pella have met only once in their careers so far. In 2016, Wimbledon match, the Argentine was beaten in straight sets but he forced two tie-breakers.

Also, Pella is heading into the match without having dropped a set — comfortable wins against John Milman and Prajnesh Gunneswaran.

Pella though doesn't seem to have the firepower to trouble Federer. The 28-year-old, a baseliner, is unlikely to wear down Federer, who seems to have unlimited ammo left in his tank.

Who will Federer face if he wins today?

Federer will face the first big test in the semi-final, provided he beats Pella as the winner of a quarter-final tie between fourth seed Nick Kyrgios and eighth defending champion Feliciano Lopez awaits him.