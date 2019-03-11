Tennis legend Roger Federer has expressed his deep concern in which the direction of the sport is heading following the key decision taken last week.

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Executive Chairman and President Chris Kermode is forced to step down once his present deal is expired. That is in the end of 2019. Rafael Nadal wanted Chris Kermode to continue because he felt it would benefit the sport in the long run.

World number one Novak Djokovic is the president of Players Council. The Serbian wanted Chris Kermode gone and it was achieved during a vote last Thursday. Roger Federer says he has spoken to Rafael Nadal regarding the recent development related to the ATP chairman.

"I'm not quite sure, to be honest. We are in a very interesting time where we need to have a clear plan and I'm not sure what the plan is. That is the big thing I worry about," Roger Federer said, as reported by the Indian Express.

"I spoke with Rafa the other day. He came to the house, we had coffee together and we were just going through what is going on. What I am happy about is that we are aligned and we agree that we should be talking and coming up with a proper plan. I'd like to here that from the Council and some more players just to get a better idea of what is really going on," he added.

Roger Federer also said he is worried for the sport in the court due to what is happening away from it.

"I do believe we have unbelievable players, great matches, new guys coming through, stadiums are full, prize money has gone up... I don't know where to start. ATP has got its own cup coming, the Davis Cup is changing its format, we'll see how that will be, Laver Cup is doing really well. So from that standpoint, everything is going great but then you look at politics you go, oh my god, what's going on here," Federer said.

"I think we really need to figure it out and we need to get the pulse of where we are about to go. Clearly we are going to need to decide who the new CEO is going to be. The political side of the game has to do that but I think I would like to take a role to some extent in as much time as I have just to be part of the process."