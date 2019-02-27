Tennis legend Roger Federer says he no longer fears facing left-handed tennis players. Rafael Nadal is a left-handed tennis player and caused more problems to the 20-time Grand Slam winner.

Roger Federer admitted that he struggled to play left-handed tennis players earlier in his career and over a period of time, he has been successful in able to over the fear to face such type of challenges in his career.

Roger Federer defeated Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 in the Dubai Championship. In his next match, the Swiss tennis ace will face Spaniard.

"I don't fear the lefties anymore as I did in my teenage years, so that's good," Federer said.

"I think that's because I was able to improve my game. Every player tries to play to your weakness or tries to make you play badly. No different with Verdasco.

"I've played a few other lefties in the past, as well. I always thought it was hard to play left-handed servers because their strength goes into your weakness, your strength goes to — I don't know.

"It just doesn't work properly against the lefties. For a one-handed backhand player, I have a great record against left-handed players.

"Obviously Rafa has caused me the most problems throughout. That's because of the level of play he's able to achieve."

On the topic of Fernando Verdasco, Federer added: "I think he's got one of those wonderful forehands on the [ATP] Tour. We've seen the great shot-making he has been able to produce over the course of his career."

"I'm happy that he's still going. I think he's a good player. He can definitely peak against the top guys. I think that's why he's still playing, for those kinds of matches, so I have to be careful."