Newly-crowned world number one Roger Federer will be eyeing another pre-Wimbledon grass-court title at Gerry Weber Open, the ATP 500 tournament in Halle.

The 20-time Grand Slam Champion made a successful return to competitive action after skipping the whole of the clay-court season when he romped to his 98th career ATP title in Stuttgart on Sunday. Federer had piped the likes of Nick Kyrgios and Milos Raonic en route to glory.

Federer, the defending champion, will start Halle Open as the top seed. The 36-year-old faces lower-ranked Aijaz Bedene of Slovakia in the first round on Tuesday, June 19.

The Swiss great, who will be hoping to retain the Wimbledon title, has an easy passage to the quarter-final, in which he is likely to face sixth seed Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany.

"If I'm here in Halle that means I'm here to win," says 9-time champion @rogerfederer ahead of his 16th career appearance at #GerryWeberOpen



Watch full interview ?? https://t.co/fkHUr0GhtO pic.twitter.com/k7EP3UjoIB — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 19, 2018

He needs nothing less than a finish on the top step of the podium to retain his numero uno position on the men's singles rankings.

Dominic Thiem begins grass-court season

Meanwhile, French Open runner-up and clay-court specialist Dominic Thiem has also been drawn in the same half and may meet Federer in the semi-final. The Austrian, who had plenty of success on the red dirt, comfortably outclassed Mikhail Youzhny in straight sets on Monday.

Fifth seed Lucas Pouille, who was beaten in the quarter-final in Stuttgart last week, is also among the likely candidates for Federer's opponent in the semi-final.

All eyes on Alexander Zverev

World number three and last year's runner-up Alexander Zverev headlines the second half of the draw. The 21-year-old, who won two titles on clay before losing the French Open quarter-final, begins his grass-court campaign in Halle.

Zverev will face Borna Coric of Croatia in the first round and is likely to face eighth seed Richard Gasquet in the quarter-final.

28-year-old Kei Nishikori, who is slowly getting back to his best following wrist injury woes, is seeded seventh in the ongoing tournament. The Japanese star decimated qualifier Matthias Bachinger in straight sets in the first round on Monday.

Quarter-final predictions: Gerry Weber Open 2018

Roger Federer [1] vs Philipp Kohlschreiber [6]

Dominic Thiem [3] vs Lucas Pouille [5]

Kei Nishikori [7] vs Roberto Bautista Agut [4]

Alexander ZVerev [3] vs Richard Gasquet [8]

Gerry Weber Open 2018: Live stream and Global TV listings