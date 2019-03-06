Roger Federer has become the first Men's Singles tennis player to make it to the final of five different tournaments for more than 10 times. Federer achieved this feat after defeating Croatia's Borna Ćorić in the semi final of the 2019 Dubai Open. The Swiss tennis ace won the 2019 Dubai Open final defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets.

Rafael Nadal has made it to the final of a tournament 10 or more times on four occasions. All of them are in Europe, as per the report from Tennis World USA. Federer has made it five different events. They are given below (via Tennis World USA)

Roger Federer: 5

Basel (14) - 2000, 2001, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018

Halle (12) - 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012,2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018

Wimbledon (11) - 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2017,

ATP Finals (10) - 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015

Dubai (10) - 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2019

Rafael Nadal: 4

Monte Carlo (12) - 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018

Barcelona (11) - 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018

Roland Garros (11) - 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018

Rome (10) - 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2018

Meanwhile, Roger Federer has given an insight on his success behind winning 100 titles so far in his career.

"I think in the beginning you're getting used to playing every single day, getting used to traveling and playing," Federer said. "Like what Stefanos did, playing, winning, traveling, playing with jetlag potentially, keep on playing, trying to stay in shape, trying to stay mentally sane through the whole process, doing to press, going to play, going to sleep, going to eat, just going through that week in, week out.

It's challenging. The more successful you become, the greater the toll becomes in terms of media attention, maybe winning awards, getting rewarded in your country or city or whatever it may be. You have to deal with all these things.

Your tennis grows in the process very quickly because you're learning so much about yourself, learning how to play other players, how they're learning to play you. You try to compress it every single time, in every game, every breakpoint, whatever you're facing.

In terms of my game, I think I needed to get really match tough to be able to be at 100% every single day. That was not easy for me."