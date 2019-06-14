Yash and Puneeth Rajkumar, who are good friends, bonded over a dinner together in Mysuru recently. As per the sources, the shooting of Rocky Bhai KGF 2 and Appu's Yuva Rathnaa are happening in Mysuru in the same place.

Both the movies are being funded by Hombale Films and the actors are staying in the same hotel too. "So, the stars decided to spend some quality time together," the source clams. The picture of their meeting has now gone viral. Panipuri Kitty and Karthik Gowda, creative executive producer of the flicks, are also seen in the above photo.

There has been a lot of demand from fans for them to act together in a film. When the duo had appeared together before the media for a film event earlier, they were asked whether the stars would act together in a movie in future.

"Definitely. Whenever Appu sir is ready, we will come together for a film," Yash had said. On his turn, Puneeth Rajkumar stated, "I am very interested to work with him. I know he also likes to work with me. If the God is willing we will soon come together,"

However, there is no clarity on whether the actors are in talks for a film or merely wishing that some script might come their way. Nonetheless, the legion of their fan following want them to collaborate for a flick, which would easily be the biggest-ever film made in Sandalwood.

The trend of multi-starrer films is gaining momentum across the film industries. Currently, well-known filmmaker SS Rajamouli is making a multilingual film called RRR in which he is bringing together Jr NTR and Ram Charan for the first time.

As far as Sandalwood is concerned, Shivaraj Kumar and Sudeep teamed up for Prem's The Villain, which met with mixed reviews last year.