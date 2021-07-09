Producer Rockline Venkatesh has slammed former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD (S) President HD Kumaraswamy and its party for making disgraceful comments against Mandya MP Sumalatha.

Why People Were Silent When Ambareesh Was Alive?

"Why those making loose comments now about Ambareesh were silent when he was alive? I have seen HD Kumaraswamy making comments about Ambi indicating he was a corrupt minister. At the same time, he said that Ambi was his good friend. I don't understand what he is trying to convey," Rockline Venkatesh, a close aide of Sumalatha, told reporters in Bengaluru.

The producer of many blockbusters in Kannada questioned why HD Kumaraswamy was trying to score brownie points by digging his government's help when Ambi passed away and to take credit over cremating him with full state honours. "Any tom dick and harry could have done the same," he added.

Rockline Venkatesh said that he knew HD Kumaraswamy from the days of the exhibitor. "I am happy for his growth in politics. He has distributed and produced a lot of good films. I had also done my bit when he decided to start a new channel, but I have never expected any favour from him," the producer of Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan stated.

How it All Started?

The war of words erupted after Sumalatha raised concerns over leakage in the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam and about illegal mining. HD Kumaraswamy and the JD(S) leaders have verbally attacked the Mandya MP for making false claims.

Many have asked her to give evidence to her statements while taking potshots at her personal life. Undeterred by the criticism, Sumalatha has given a befitting reply to all the remarks coming her way.

It may be recalled that Sumalatha had defeated HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumar in the previous Lok Sabha election.