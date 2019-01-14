After conquering Indian box office with its stupendous run, Rocking star Yash's Kannada movie KGF is now all geared up to take the Pakistan box office by storm. Director Prashanth Neel's action-packed drama was released in Pakistan on Friday and according to the executive producer, the film is already running well in theatres.

KGF has also become the first Kannada movie to cross the borders and get a commercial release for the Hindi dubbed version in the neighbouring country.

"The film was released on Friday in Pakistan and from the executive producer, we hear that it is running well. They have released the Hindi dubbed version of the movie and it is being received well across several multiplexes in Lahore and Islamabad. We understand it is doing quite well, although the distributors have not shared exact box office collection," Harish Mallya, a film reviewer and one of the organisers of the Bangalore Film Festival, told The News Minute.

He further added, "There is a lot of appreciation and almost a similar form of interest that was noticed in rest of the country. This is the first Kannada film getting screened in Pakistan officially. Before this, there was a talk about Pawan Kumar's Lucia being released but eventually it was restricted only to film festivals."

Back in India, Yash's KGF has become the fourth highest grossing dubbed Hindi film after Baahubali - The Conclusion, 2.0 and Baahubali - The Beginning. The movie is refusing to slow down at the box office withstanding the competition posed by new Hindi releases like Zero, Simmba, Uri - The Surgical Strike and The Accidental Prime Minister.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the Indian box office report of KGF on Twitter.

"#KGF biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 21.45 cr

Week 2: ₹ 11.50 cr

Week 3: ₹ 7.44 cr

Weekend 4: ₹ 1.61 cr

Total: ₹ 42 cr

India biz. HINDI version.

HIT."