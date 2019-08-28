The shooting of Yash's much-hyped KGF 2 has been stalled following an interim court order by the second additional civil and JMFC court in Kolar Gold Fields.

The court passed the order on the petition filed by one N Srinivas who alleged that the crew from the KGF 2 are harming the environment through their movement and by constructing sets at Cyanide Hills in Kolar Gold Fields in Kolar District.

However, sources close to the production house have informed that the order has not impacted the shooting as the court's order was specific to one area and the team had only one day of shooting left to be shot. However, the issue comes for the next hearing on 23 September.

KGF or Kolar Gold Fields is a mining region in the Kolar District in Karnataka. The heaps of the gold tailings are found in the Cyanide Hills. For decades, it has been a favourite spot for shooting for filmmakers. Notably, Feroze Khan and Amjad Khan's fight sequence in Qurbani was shot here in 1980.

Likewise, Dhanush's Manmatharasa song from Thiruda Thirudi was filmed in this region.

The upcoming movie is a sequel to the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1. The first part of the Prashanth Neel-directorial had projected how a highly-ambitious man played by Rocky Bhai, who ruled the Mumbai underworld, comes to KGF on a mission and becomes the messiah of slaves locked inside the mining region.

The second part has already become big with Sanjay Dutt coming on board to play the role of Adheera. The film has Srinidhi Shetty playing the female lead.