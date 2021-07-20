Three rockets landed near the Afghan Presidential Palace, also known as the Arg, on Tuesday during Eid prayers which was attended by President Ashraf Ghani and other politicians and officials.

The rockets landed when they just started the Eid prayers, said a TOLO News report.

Sources have confirmed that the rockets were fired from Parwan-e-Se area in Kabul's District 18.

The rockets landed in Bagh-e-Ali Mardan and Chaman-e-Hozori areas in Kabul's District 1 and Manabe Bashari area in Kabul's District 2, all near the Presidential Palace.

There has been no immediate reports of casualties or damages.