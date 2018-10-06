How would you feel if the rock that you see everyday right outside your door turns out to be out of the world, quite literally? That's what happened to a Michigan man. This man, who doesn't want to be named, brought a 22-pound rock to the Central Michigan University (CMU) and the experts understood right away that it was special. Apparently, for decades this rock remained unnoticed as a doorstep and now, it turns out that it's a meteorite, which is worth $100,000, according to CMU.

People from across the globe come to Mona Sirbescu, who is a CMU geology professor, to get their rock samples examined by her. However, she has never examined a rock that has turned out to be an official space rock, until now. According to Professor Sirbescu, it has been 18 years of "no" and finally when she saw the Michigan man brought the rock to the university, she knew this was it! The man had this special rock in his possession for 30 long years and little did he know that the rock was more than just a doorstep.

After examining the rock Sirbescu determined that the rock was indeed a meteorite. She found out that it was made of 88.5% iron and 11.5% nickel. There is more to it. This rock is not only a space rock but also the sixth-largest recorded discovery in Michigan. Weighing 22 pounds, it's potentially worth $100,000, as per the university.

"It's the most valuable specimen I have ever held in my life, monetarily and scientifically," said one excited Sibescu.

To be extra sure, a small part of the rock was sent to the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC as well. The institution validated it to be a meteorite, mentioned the report.

As per the owner, the rock landed on Earth during the 1930s. He, however, came to own it only in 1988, when he bought a farm in Edmore from a farmer. He noticed the rock in the property and the farmer informed him that it was a meteorite, which was a part of the property; so he could have it.

The farmer had said to the owner that it landed on the property in the 1930s "and it made a heck of a noise when it hit." The next morning the farmer and his father discovered the crater and dug out the meteorite, which was still quite warm.

Now, the space rock has been named Edmore meteorite and is waiting for a new and permanent home.

Typically what happens is that either the meteorites are sold to a museum or to some collectors or sellers, looking for a profit. The Smithsonian Institution, as well as a mineral museum in Maine, is considering to buy this one for displaying it, informed CMU. If the sale, indeed, goes through the owner has agreed to donate 10% of its price to the CMU for the study of earth and atmospheric sciences.