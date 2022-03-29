The Rock, the largest white diamond ever to appear at auction.

Christie's announces The Rock, a 228.31 carat pear-shaped diamond that will lead the Geneva Magnificent Jewelssale on May 11, 2022, as part of Christie's Luxury Week. This extremely rare gemstone was mined and polished in South Africa over two decades ago and is the largest white diamond ever to be auctioned.

Rahul Kadakia, Christie's International Head of Jewellery, said "The Rock will join the very best of legendary gemstones which have passed through Christie's global salerooms since 1766. The market for diamonds is particularly vibrant and we are confident that this sensational gemstone will capture the attention of collectors across the globe this Spring season."

The Rock is certified by the Gemmological Institute of America as G colour, VS1 clarity, and comes with a letter from the GIA stating that it is the largest existing D-Z colour pear-shaped diamond ever graded by the laboratory. The previous auction record for the largest white diamond was a 163.41 carat gem that sold for US$33,701,000 at Christie's Geneva in November 2017.

The Rock will be unveiled at Christie's Dubai from the 26th to the 29th of March, before touring to Taipei and Rockefeller Plaza in New York from the 29th to the 1st of May. This exceptional diamond will then be on display to the public during Christie's Luxury Week, which runs from the 6th to the 11th of May at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva.

Top 5 white diamonds offered at Christie's:

1.A necklace by De Grisogono

A rectangular cut-cornered diamond, weighing approximately 163.41 carats

Geneva Magnificent Jewels | 14 November 2017

Price realised: US$33,701,000

2.Winston Legacy

A pear-shaped diamond weighing approximately 101.73 carats

Geneva Magnificent Jewels | 15May 2013

Price realised: US$26,737,914

3.The Archduke Joseph Diamond

A cushion-shaped diamond weighing approximately 76.02 carats

Geneva Magnificent Jewels | 13 November 2012

Price realised: US$21,474,525

4.La Legende necklace by Boehmer et Bassaenge

A heart-shaped diamond, weighing approximately 92.15 carats

Geneva Magnificent Jewels | 17 May 2017

Price realised: US$14,989,013

5.A Magnificent Diamond

A pear-shaped diamond weighing approximately 75.97 carats

Geneva Magnificent Jewels | 14 May 2014

Price realised: US$14,474,732