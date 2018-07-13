New 'RoboCop' film is officially in making. The upcoming superhero movie titled 'RoboCop Returns' will directly follow the 1987 original film and will be directed by Neill Blomkamp. Neill is famous for helming the projects like 'District 9,' 'Elysium,' and 'Chappie.'

According to Deadline, RoboCop Returns will be based on an old unreleased script which was penned by the first film's writers Ed Neumeier and Michael Miner. The duo wrote the script shortly after the release of the first part in the franchise. Due to the writer's strike in 1988, the screenplay never materialized into celluloid.

The superhero franchise centres the futuristic adventures of Alex Murphy, a Detroit-based police officer, who is mortally wounded. With the help of advanced science and robotics, he is transformed into a powerful cyborg, brand-named RoboCop. The superhero franchise began in 1987 with the release of the first film, RoboCop. The sequel was followed in 1990, and the third part was released in 1993.

A fourth film in the franchise that served as a reboot to the original was released in February 2014. Directed by José Padilha, 2014 RoboCop featured Joel Kinnaman in the titular role. The film was made against a budget of $100 million and grossed $242 million. The film received mixed response from fans and critics alike, with many praised it for political satires and outstanding performance.

Director Neill Blomkamp told Deadline he envisions to maintain the human component in the next RoboCop film.

"What's so cool about RoboCop is that like good Westerns, sci-fi films and dramas, the human connection is really important to a story well told. What draws me now is someone searching for their lost identity, taken away at the hands of people who are benefiting from it, and seeing his memory jogged by events," he added.

Prior to this, Blomkamp was all set to turn his short-film 'Firebase' into a full-length film. His studio tried crowdfunding the said project but had to scrap it because of lack of funds.

"We would rather over deliver than create an average film. We thank the thousands of people who did back us- hang in there," the studio tweeted during that time.

As of now, it is unclear when RoboCop Returns will hit the theaters. Stay tuned for more updates.