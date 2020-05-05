Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood Aamir Khan, who is right now quarantined with his family amid the lockdown, was making the headline last month for distributing hidden cash inside the wheat bags. An unverified video that went viral on the internet revealed that Aamir Khan put money in bags of wheat as surprise donations to the needy people in Delhi.

While many came in support, some people were spotted criticising the situation. Clearing the air around the same, Aamir shared the post yesterday saying he has not been making such donations and it must have been done by some 'Robin Hood'.

This stirred sensation on the internet as people started speculating that Aamir Khan is talking about the Robin Hood Pandey of Bollywood, aka Salman Khan.

In his post, Aamir wrote, "Guys, I am not the person putting money in wheat bags. Its either a fake story completely, or Robin Hood doesn't want to reveal himself! Stay safe. Love. a (sic)."

With Laal Singh Chaddha fame using the term 'Robin Hood', social media fans have taken it as a hint and started guessing that maybe the Aamir is referring to none other than our very own Robin Hood Pandey aka Chulbul Pandey, Dabbang Salman Khan.

One of the users also commented, "Robin Hood you mean Dabangg @BeingSalmanKhan? Coz Bollywood ka Robin Hood toh wahi hai...Thanks for this clarification though, my Mom was going gaga over u & was praising u so much for doing so..."

Many fans are going gaga over Salman's secret donation and have flooded Aamir's post with comments. Check out the tweets, here:

As per the video that went viral on April 29, 2020, the truck that was sent to the village in Delhi, reportedly by Aamir Khan was loaded with several packets of containing one-kilo flour.

The video also revealed that within each packet of flour, there was hidden cash, worth Rs 15,000. Now everyone is waiting for their secret Robin Hood Salman Khan to comment on the same.