Robert Pattinson is not upset over former fiancée FKA twigs' new relationship with actor Shia LaBeouf. The 29-year-old singer apparently got close with the 32-year-old actor while working in his upcoming movie Honey Boy.

Adding on, the dating rumours thickened after Daily Mail released pictures of the two leaving her house in East London to buy groceries at a local store. A source told Hollywood Life: "It's really not in Rob's nature to get jealous. If FKA is with anyone he only hopes that she is happy. Whether it is Shia or anyone else he is OK with it because, in life and relationships, you have to move on."

"What Rob had with FKA was special, they had genuine fun. But to be upset for someone else having a good time would be foolish. Now if FKA was in any trouble, that would be a completely different story but he is only interested in her well-being when he thinks about her. He is extremely adult about it because he knows they are broken up for a reason," the insider added.

In 2012, Pattinson ended his relationship with Kristen Stewart, after it was confirmed that she had an affair with British director Rupert Sanders. The 28-year-old actress and the father-of-two, who worked together on Snow White And The Huntsman, were photographed kissing in Hollywood Hills.

The source went on: "He learned a lot with his relationship and matured quite a bit from Kristen. If he was younger there might be an issue but Rob is a 32-year-old man who has his priorities and emotions in check and he is absolutely on board with FKA's happiness. Drama is not something he worries about and he won't have it in this situation either."

FKA twigs and Shia's dating reports come after it was revealed that he and his wife Mia Goth have split after reportedly getting married back in October 2016 in Las Vegas. A spokesperson for the actor told People: "Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private."

Meanwhile, a source close to Goth had revealed that the 24-year-old British actress had ended her relationship with Shia, a few months ago. The source told Daily Mail: "Everybody in their circle knows that Mia and Shia are separating. She's spending her time between London and New York while he's currently in London."

"Mia had been having some problems with Shia. It was a very crazy relationship and he is very fiery. She has told her friends that she can't take any more. When he was preparing for a part, Mia would keep away from him and move out because his rehearsals were so intense," the acquaintance added.