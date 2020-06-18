(IANS) Hollywood stars Robert De Niro, Oscar Isaac, Donald Sutherland and Anne Hathaway are all set to join actress Cate Blanchett in James Grays "Armageddon Time".

The film is a 1980s memory piece, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Along with directing, Gray has also written "Armageddon Time". He taps into his own experiences as a student at the Kew-Forest School in Queens for the film. Fred Trump served on the board of the private school and Donald Trump was an alumnus. The school's principal will be a central character of the story.

There's no update about when "Armageddon Times" will go into production amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Blanchett is also doing Adam McKays next directorial venture "Dont Look Up".

McKay's Netflix film "Don't Look Up" also stars Jennifer Lawrence. It follows two astronomers who embark on a tour to warn people of an approaching asteroid that can potentially destroy planet Earth. McKay is writing and directing the movie.