Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his condolence over the death of eight people who were killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Siddhartha Nagar. He also announced compensation to the next of kin.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, "The road accident in Siddharthnagar in Uttar Pradesh is very painful. My condolences are with the bereaved family members. May God give them the strength to beat this immense loss. Along with this, I wish all the injured a speedy recovery."

Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each from Prime Minister National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident. He also announced that Rs 50,000 will be given to each of those injured in this accident.

The accident happened when an SUV rammed into a stationary trailer on the Naugarh-Bansi road around 3 a.m.

All the passengers in the SUV, a Bolero, were a part of a marriage party.

According to reports, the passengers were returning after attending a wedding in Mahla village. The driver, apparently, fell asleep and the vehicle rammed into the trailer.

Sources said that the impact of the collision was so great that the SUV was reduced to a mangled heap of iron.

The locals who reached the spot, informed the police and helped in rescue operations.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and had directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured persons.