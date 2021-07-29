Everyone has ups and downs in their life, but the only one who survives is the one who fights against all odds and emerges successful and Victorious.

RJ Palak Khurana is amongst those who have fought back against all odds and tasted victory with her hard work and dedication. Her story and journey is not less than an inspiration for many like her and people around us and everywhere.

Born and brought up in a typical north Punjabi family, it was always a challenge for her to be in the midst of all kinds of ghee-laden parathas and fried bhature and choose salads. People would tell her to do diet exercise but somehow that never worked. With every failed attempt her self confidence broke furthermore. From cool therapy to painful slimming clinics she tried it all, she lost money, time but not the weight. But, the story doesn't end here.

She explains that being overweight takes over your whole life, it is not just one secret you can tuck away in a closet, it's out there every day for people to judge, for people to form opinions about you. Lucky for her when she was about to give up she met "the Jaydeep Bhuta" the celebrity keto diet specialist in Mumbai. The fact that he himself lost over 60 kgs in the past gave a lot of his clients a relatable factor, he was a human with temptations and flaws.

The mammoth 25 kg weight loss mission now seemed doable. She talks about how keto is a household name but back in the day people couldn't imagine life beyond sabzi roti. Since she is a vegetarian, paneer and gobi were the only best friends she had. With a lot of research, counting macros, smuggling healthy snacks in theatres, carrying home-cooked food to friends' houses or even restaurants, she managed to shed around 25 kgs in 5 months.

Now you would think what a happy ending to a struggle story but wait weight is like clingy relatives, the minute you put your guard down it just gushes back in your life.

She believes when you are in the weight loss mode your body, mind, soul all are entwined to accomplish just one mission but the minute you achieve your goal and sit back and relax you tend to slip back into your old habits and that's what happened.

She reminisces with new weight loss came new dresses and parties and eating out and just in a matter of 2 months, she ended up gaining 4-5 kgs back.

This time she wasn't going to go back to her original weight and she decided to take matters into hand immediately. She had always dreaded workout, she would pay the gym fees and never land up at the gym, had multiple excuses like it's 70 percent diet 30 percent work out, etc etc. but then lockdown happened, now there was no excuse of time /weekend party/work nothing. While the whole world was baking banana bread she was learning pushups, squats, plank, etc. Youtube challenges /fitness insta lives came to the rescue and within 2 months she shed those 5 kgs but this time not with keto but sweat blood hard work and just not eating junk.

Her life was never the same as if she found the holy grail and she finally figured out a way to keep her weight at bay and still enjoy her life. She substituted wheat with healthy grains like jowar bajra amaranth, started 14 hours intermittent fasting, removed all junk, and much more.

She talks about how losing weight can't be a 6 months thing, it has to be a lifestyle, you have to choose healthy at least 90 percent of the time.