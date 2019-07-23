Riverdale co-stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are parting ways after dating for two years! It sure is sad news for all the #SprouseHarts as the two doting actors have split. The breakup took place in summer and the two are not even living together.

As per a source quote to E! News, "Lili and Cole broke-up earlier this summer. The two are not living together this season." Turns out, Sprouse and Reinhart have been "intentionally keeping their distance from the other." However, ever since the production of Riverdale has commenced with the two returning to film for it, they are on "much better terms." It does come across as a big shock to many as the two actors were all smiles at their Comic-Con 2019 panel in San Diego which took place over the weekend. "Right now, it's unclear where things stand, but it seems [like] they could be heading back in the direction of getting together," the insider added.

Speaking about Reinhart, Cole had told Glamour magazine back in September 2018, "Lili was a tough egg to crack, she's very shy at first, reserved, and I think it was about halfway into the first season she started letting people in truly. And she's one of those people that consistently pushes me to be better at the arts that I'm pursuing, and that's just the kind of person she is, she inspires excellence out of everybody she works with." Dating rumours concerning the two began back in July 2017 Comic-Con when they couldn't keep the PDA at bay. For the longest time, they didn't admit to dating and kept the suspense about their relationship intact. But everything changed when they attended the Met Gala 2018 together as a couple.

Earlier this year, during an interview with GQ, Sprouse clarified "It's not something that we hide, or it's not something that we show off," and added, "It's just something that exists." The report of their split was first shared by Us Weekly. While currently, they are taking time off the relationship, reports further add that perhaps shooting on Riverdale might bring them back together.