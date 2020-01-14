Shweta Bachchan Nanda's mother-in-law and legendary actor Raj Kapoor's elder daughter Ritu Nanda passed away on January 14, 2019. Ritu Nanda was diagnosed with cancer in 2013. Amitabh broke the news on social media.

Big B shares news

Big B took to his blog to share about the sad demise and wrote: "My 'samdhan' Ritu Nanda, Shweta's Mother in Law passed away suddenly at 1.15 Am .. cannot communicate .. travelling." [sic]

Ridhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor's sister, also wrote, "To the kindest most gentle person I've ever met - They don't make them like you anymore - RIP bua #missyoualways." [sic]

Ritu Nanda had tied-the-knot with Escorts group Chairman Rajan Nanda in 1969 when she was just 21. Rajan Nanda passed away in 2018. After marriage, Ritu Nanda didn't turn into a housewife and started her insurance agency which soon transformed into a mammoth business. Shweta Bachchan is married to their son Nikhil Nanda and have two kids - Navya Naveli and Agastya.

Ritu had won several awards and accolades in her career and also holds a record of selling 17,000 pension policies in a single day. This led to her name being added in the Guinness Book of World Records.

"Ritu Nanda passed away early morning today. She was suffering from cancer. We are in Delhi. The funeral is today," Randhir told indianexpress.com.

The funeral will take place in Delhi and the entire Kapoor household and Bachchan household is expected to fly there.