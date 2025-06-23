Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza are one of Bollywood's most loved couples. They often serve major marriage goals and are frequently seen walking hand-in-hand, indulging in PDA at various events.

The duo are active on social media and regularly post funny couple videos. Riteish is widely praised for his humble and down-to-earth nature. In fact, their children are also known for their politeness—often folding their hands in a namaste while greeting the paparazzi.

Social media users have long admired and respected Riteish and Genelia for their humility. However, a recent video of Riteish pushing a fan who tried to take a selfie with him has sparked backlash online.

The incident took place at the premiere of Genelia's film Sitaare Zameen Par. Riteish was seen tightly holding his wife's hand and escorting her carefully through a crowd of fans. As a young boy approached the couple and pulled out his phone for a selfie, Riteish swiftly pushed the boy's hand down, denying the photo.

The video has left many fans disappointed, with social media users criticising Riteish for his seemingly rude behaviour.

A user wrote, "First time mujhe Ritesh ka attitude pasand nhi aaya (For the first time, I did not appreciate Riteish's attitude)."

The next one mentioned, "Imagine his parents would have sent him to you for a pic and politely he came and tried to take a selfie, wat was wrong in that? Stay humble bhai and you will lose nothing out of it."

The third one said, "That was incredibly rude. Are these your true colours? Your facial expressions and attitude say a lot, and not in a good way. I expected a grown man to show more self-control and maturity. It wouldn't hurt to stay grounded and respectful."

Netizens slammed Riteish Deshmukh for his cringe-worthy and adult jokes related to Housefull 5. One user commented, "He has this kind of attitude after making a film like Housefull 5?" while another wrote, "Making movies like Housefull and still carrying such arrogance, wow!"

Meanwhile, on Sunday, actor-director Riteish Deshmukh expressed his happiness over the positive response to his wife Genelia Deshmukh's latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par. he shared a cute family selfie and wrote, Waking up smiling to great reviews and box office collections of #sitaarezameenpar ..... happy & a proud husband..... congratulations Baiko @geneliad."

Work Front

Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Housefull 5, which featured an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, and others. The film crossed the ₹100 crore mark; however, its box office run came to a sudden halt following the overwhelming success of Sitaare Zameen Par.