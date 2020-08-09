Singer Rita Ora never fails to tease her fans with her scintillating pictures on social media.

Rita, who is currently enjoying herself in Ibiza with pals and boyfriend, took to Instagram and shared an array of pictures in turquoise swimwear with a matching mask, urging her fans to wear a mask even on holidays.

Rita shared her drop-dead gorgeous pictures in swimsuit and captioned it saying, "Wear a mask even on holiday... with a blue heart (sic)"

In vouge: Rita aces her look in turquoise bikini with matching mask.

Rita sizzles in a turquoise off-shoulder floral two-piece as she shows off her bum.

Well, incase after ogling at her alluring figure, if you pan your eyes upwards, she has matched her face mask with the swimsuit.

Let's take a look at her pictures:

As they say girls are never satisfied with one outfit, especially when they are holidaying, Rita changed her bikini top a the loose vest making our heads turn.

Accessories and attire

The singer aced her new outfit after she changed her bikini top to a loose vest with matching print and fluffy turquoise hem. With minimal makeup, she accessorised her outfit with lots of gold jewellery.

Not only has she matched her mask, but she also matched her pedicure to the colour of her bikini.

OMG! In case you were feeling blue amid pandemic, Rita's scintillating pictures will undoubtedly brighten up your mood.

For the unversed:

Who is Rita with on her trip to Ibiza?

In July, Rita and her Greek-French boyfriend Romain Gavras jetted off to the Balearic party island.

The pair have been together for a while now and all their social media PDA is enough to prove that!

The star's previous boyfriends include Calvin Harris, Andrew Garfield, Rob Kardashian and fashion billionaire Tommy Hilfiger's son Ricky.

Take a look at some more pictures of Rita ora that oozes oomph and hotness!

