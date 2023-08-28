An entrepreneur with a zeal to make it big in life, he left his engineering and education abroad in order to start his own business at the age of 18. He is now a shipbuilder and restaurateur. He seems to have played this game very differently. Now he has created two companies at the age of 26 and both are completely different sectors. We spoke to him to understand more about his vision and business model.

You got into hospitality at the time of COVID-19 and shipping at the time of market saturation, how did you make that decision?

Well, I started a hotel at the age of 18 and shipbuilding at the age of 19. People definitely called me crazy to venture hardcore into hospitality at the time of covid when everyone was cashing out and I am here putting in basically everything I had made but again in my crazy mind this was the best time to invest and in case of ship building the idea was solid to give me the confidence to take my chances with the market at the time and like I always say - " WHEN OTHERS RETREAT YOU ADVANCE"

Do you think it was just luck that helped you at the time you started or something else ?

I have been thinking about that lately. I do wonder at times. I think I am probably a bit crazy, someone has been telling me that a lot now, but maybe that's a healthy sign. At a point when u conclude that you are not crazy at all, you probably are. And I think luck is as important as hard work. I did put a lot of effort, time and energy in my projects.

The life you are living now is what you had dreamt of?

Yes to an extent. But to give a very practical picture the dreams had always been high and I am just a boy who followed his heart and passion so starting off two different companies in complete different sectors was not something that ever got me thinking or on backfoot. I definitely can say I am very ambitious and always intend to keep doing something or the other here and there but with innovation not basic, I think its just like my mind works in this manner and that's it .

The future holds expansion in the same industries as well as entering new sectors like farming, construction and maybe even the space sector who knows.

How is your play in the market? Bullish or critical and careful?

Well I am definitely bullish and aggressive but only after I have evaluated the plan critically and have confidence in my plan and vision, if that makes sense.

How do you strike work-life balance? How difficult is it to juggle between different roles?

Everything does take a toll on you but that's something that is given so I have always been okay with that but luckily recently things have been easier mentally with a new element in my life definitely of too much help . I am not the best at balancing work - life balance but I do try to make time for my family with Sunday's only for them and also at times taking out time for myself and travelling, spending whatever little time I get off with people I love. Earlier, raging and partying was something I did to get off with the stress but nowadays I am more of chill person, definitely influenced.

What would you advise someone who wants to start young?

Initially there is one thing that anyone starting at any age should know ..the most important thing actually is to have the nerves of steel . Other factors will follow and are equally important like hard work, quality of idea, determination, faith etc etc but to start the courage is derived from within and that's the first important step.

You should always listen to your inner voice it will never guide you wrong and if you believe in something and it is keeping you restless give everything you can for this dream.

How do you see the future and expansion plans ?

I really don't want to stop ever. I just want to keep on creating a difference by my work and definitely new brands are in pipeline to be launched very very soon in hospitality sector with DEA a south american restaurant. It is very exciting and in shipping, Middle East and Europe expansion is next.