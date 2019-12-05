The name is not new to the Influencer Industry now. In fact most of the Industry niches recognize him as one of the senior-most blogger & Influencer. He is an award winning food and lifestyle blogger and social media consultant. He is senior board member of International Bloggers association. After having a successful corporate career, he decided to quit his job one fine day and follow his passion.

Today, Utpal is a reputed food and lifestyle blogger and owns a wonderful blog called fashionablefoodz dot com. He has contributed over 600 articles related to food, lifestyle and travel to his blog.

Awards and Achievements

Utpal Khot has won many awards and honors in his field. He keeps getting featured in various magazines and newspapers for his quotes. His views and opinions in the form of Tweets often get featured in leading National dailies of India.

Some Awards and honors that Utpal has received are:

# Impressive performance in an Onground PR campaign for bringing 700 plus Influencers and Bloggers from around the country under one roof for an Event hosted by Godrej popularly known as L'affaire.

#His blog fashionablefoodz dot com is amongst the Top 30 best Indian Lifestyle Blogs.

#His blog Fashionablefoodz.com is listed 20th amongst the best Indian Top Blogs in 2019 along with stalwarts like Verve and Filmfare Magazine. This is incidentally the third successive year of getting featured in the Indian Top Blogs.

#He is on the Board of the International Bloggers Association worldwide and gets some of the best bloggers to join the association as members.

Last but not the least, Utpal believes in being good and doing well, too. He says apart from personal and professional growth one must work to bring about a positive change in the word. He currently runs an NGO - Being the Real Human Foundation which works for the cause of animals. He has been felicitated by organizations like the PETA and the PETFED for his exemplary work in the animal welfare.