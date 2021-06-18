Enough has already been spoken about the younger generation making their mark in their chosen industries. Still, it feels much more focus is needed on them for the world to know about the courageousness they show, the bold choices and moves they make, the resilience they display, and the passion with which they work each day to inspire many other young minds and talents. Making his mark in the world of music is a British-PAK youngster named Umar Manzoor, who has fascinated all with his singles as a singer, songwriter, and composer.

"Music and philanthropy are the winds beneath my wings. Music has allowed me to touch people's hearts with what I create, and kindness has made me capable enough to help the world with my NGO named 'Al-Fikr charity', says the 1991-born singer.

In May 2020, when others found their life disrupted due to a global pandemic, he decided to drop his debut single titled 'Bekhud'. Little did he know then that his love for music would take him to much greater heights in the field. He earned a positive response from the listeners and worked for his other tracks as well, namely Khuda Ki, Madinay Ke Aaqa, Ya Nabi, and Sukoon, with the latter two becoming hits with over 200K views on YouTube.

His multilingual nature in music, particularly Punjabi and Arabic, has set him apart. In fact, the young musical talent has also been honing his Arabic language skills. His zealousness to sing folk music has also grown.

With founding Al-Fikr charity in 2018, he is clear in his visions to continue his mother's legacy and serve humanity globally. As a 100% non-profit organization, the charity has helped people locally in Milton Keynes as well as globally. The organization is not bound by any ethnicity, colour, religious boundaries, gender or geographical location.

He is winning hearts with his talents in music and his altruism with charity.