Model Rishika Kaushal, whose bold avatar gives some serious style goals, is a singer, model and blogger by profession. The Arts graduate's love for fashion has helped her evolved as one of the renowned bloggers.

She's been an eye-candy on social media since 2015 and has been awarded as the Best Blogger in Mumbai and Maharastra, since then is no looking back. She has collaborated with brands like Zebronics, Shein Cupshe and many more.

Her hobby is singing, which she is currently pursuing as her career and is doing great in it. Being a shopaholic, she has great taste in the attire she wears. The former is also a fitness enthusiast, and never skips exercising no matter what, which truly reflects in her body.

Rishika Kaushal is very popular on YouTube and the music video of her cover song Soch has received fantastic response with its views count reaching 271,290 views. It has also received many likes and comments. Here are some of them:

Rakshit bargotra: Looks stunning, location amazing and your voice ❤️❤️ keep it up and god bless you..... And yaeh what a level of fitness you have

Navdeep thakur: My favourite song. new version with great concept will totally changed the views of pollywoood industry. Good luck Rishika i m with u & ur biggest Fan

Farhan Ralia: Hey Rishika kaushal!You have such an amaging voice.Keep singing nd give us more song as fast as possible.You Look stunning nd beautifull in Whole Video.Best wishes To You.Keep Going..