Bollywood lost a gem as veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away after fighting leukaemia for two years. The actor was back home and shooting for his next flick Sharmaji Namkeen which was supposed to star him in a lead role.

The movie was almost complete with a couple of days of shoot remaining. And we have exclusive news from a trusted source on the proceedings of the film that the film producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment are making sure that the film gets a theatrical release.

'Ritesh and Farhan determined to make sure the film gets released'

"Rishi Kapoor was the main protagonist of the film and major part of was already shot with only a few days of shooting remaining for the actor. Being that it was Rishi Kapoor's last project that was near completion, Ritesh and Farhan are determined to make sure that the film gets released," the source shared.

The source further added, "The microscopic details of how Ritesh and Farhan intend to bring the film to completion are in the works but rest assured that the film will get completed and see a theatrical release."

Sharmaji Namkeen will see Rishi Kapoor in the lead along with Juhi Chawla. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment in association with Honey Teheran and Abhishek Choubey. It will also mark Hitesh Bhatia's debut as the director.