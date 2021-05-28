Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who have been in a steady relationship for quite some time now, is undoubtedly one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. Last year in an interview, Ranbir Kapoor confirmed their relationship and had revealed that the duo would have tied the knot, but the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed it.

As evident from pictures, social media posts and public appearances, the 'Raazi' actress is head-over-heels in love with her boyfriend and has already become one of his family members. Ranbir's parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor have also shown their love for Alia on quite a few occasions. However, Rishi Kapoor actually wanted Ranbir to marry someone else and that's not Alia Bhatt. Surprised?

Well back in 2018, the late actor had shared a picture of his son Ranbir along with his best friend and director Ayan Mukerji on Twitter and had suggested that the two should get married. Rishi Kapoor had captioned the photo: 'Best friends! How about you both getting married now? High time!'

Best friends!How about you both getting married now? High time! pic.twitter.com/DnWEmN8nI7 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 30, 2018

Ranbir and Ayan first worked together for 'Wake Up Sid', which was the latter's directorial debut, and that was the beginning of their friendship. Ever since then, the two have always been seen together going on vacations, partying and on several other occasions. Apart from Alia Bhatt, Ayan was a strong pillar for Ranbir Kapoor after his father's unfortunate death last year. The veteran actor died of leukemia on 30 April 2020 at the age of 67.

On the work front, Ranbir and Ayan are all set for their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in pivotal characters. Apart from 'Brahmastra', the 'Rockstar' actor will also be seen in 'Shamshera', opposite Vaani Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor is also expected to appear in an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor and in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, with Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and Parineeti Chopra.