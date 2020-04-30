Looks like the Bollywood is surrounded with the dark clouds, as just after the sudden demise of the ace actor Irrfan Khan, the news of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor being admitted to the hospital is making the headlines.

Rishi Kapoor had returned to India in September last year after being treated for cancer. He has been hospitalized in Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai. Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news and told PTI that, "He is in the hospital. He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital. He is stable now."

"It's true that he has been admitted to the hospital. He is in Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. He was not keeping well and had some problem, so we admitted him early this morning (Wednesday)," he added.

Rishi Kapoor is in the hospital with his wife Neetu Kapoor by his side as a constant support system. Kareena Kapoor Khan's father Randhir also revealed that "had there been one, I would also have been at the hospital. He will be alright. Neetu (Kapoor) is by his side."

Rishi Kapoor shifted to ICU

As per several media reports, the actor has been moved to ICU now. Official confirmation is yet to come from the family and the hospital. There were rumours of the actor being put on a ventilator, but they are false. We couldn't immediately verify the authenticity of the report that suggested Rishi Kapoor is in ICU.

Rishi was hospitalized in February

Rishi Kapoor aka Chintu returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. This February, when he was shooting for his upcoming movie, Rishi Kapoor was hospitalized in Delhi.

Thanking his fans and sharing updates about his health, he had tweeted, "Dear family, friends, foes, and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health. Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the Pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized."

Rishi Kapoor last shared the silver screen with Amitabh Bachchan in 102 Not Out. He was also seen in many OTT platform movies like Rajma Chawal and "The Body" with Emraan Hashmi. He was highly appreciated for his performance in Netflix's 'The Body'.

We wish him a steady recovery and good health.