Bollywood has suffered two major losses this week, that of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. India and the world are coping with two greats of India cinema having fallen. The news of Rishi Kapoor's death came this morning as he succumbed to an arduous battle with Cancer.

The veteran actor's funeral will take place in Mumbai with only close friends and family. The family also released a statement asking fans to not violate the lockdown rules in light of the sad demise. Rishi Kapoor will be cremated at the Chandanwadi Crematorium and will be given a musical send-off like his two uncles, Shashi and Shammi.

Rishi Kapoor to be given a musical goodbye

Today, the death of a brilliant actor shook Bollywood to its very roots. As the industry mourns the loss of the thespian, plans for his last rites are also taking place. The veteran actor breathed his last breath at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai, with his wife Neetu by his side at 8:45 am.

The actor's daughter Riddhima will be coming to Mumbai to be with her family during this difficult time after being issues a movement pass by the Delhi Police. His son, Ranbir Kapoor is already at the hospital. The funeral is set to take place later today, and the actor will be cremated at the Chandanwadi Crematorium.

In the family's personal statement, they wrote, "In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

Sources revealed to SpotboyE that the funeral will be a musical one, just as it was in the case of the actor's uncles, Shashi and Shammi. While it's uncertain whether there will be a proper band, certainly there will be music the source revealed. As the family's statement read, "In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears."