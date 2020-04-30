Yet another dark day for the Bollywood as veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who was hospitalised due to health difficulties in Mumbai has passed away. Bobby fame Rishi Kapoor passed away at 67 after a two-year-long battle with cancer.

Rishi breathed his last at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. His wife and actor Neetu Kapoor was by his side and his brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news.

While Bollywood was yet to recover from the sudden demise of Irrfan Khan yesterday, this came as a shock for everyone. 102 Not Out co-star Amitabh Bachchan who has worked in many movies with Rishi Kapoor, took twitter to announce the news. Although he later deleted his tweet, many Bollywood stars have also expressed their condolences.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !"

Khiladi Akshay Kumar also mourned over the death of the veteran superstar and wrote, "It seems like we're in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it's heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family ????????"

It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family ?? — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020

Close to Rishi Kapoor, director actor Farhan Akhtar also tweeted, "Absolutely heartbroken. This is an irreparable loss. To the film industry. To the audiences. And to all who were blessed enough to know him personally. Love you Rishi uncle. #RIP"

Absolutely heartbroken. This is an irreparable loss. To the film industry. To the audiences. And to all who were blessed enough to know him personally. Love you Rishi uncle. #RIP — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 30, 2020

South Superstar Rajinikanth also mourned over the death of Chintu ji and wrote:

Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 30, 2020

Richa Chadha tweeted, "What will we be in 2020? People going from tragedy to tragedy, watching from an enforced distance... mourning without the solace of human touch or company... Rest In Peace #RishiKapoor sir... have no more words ...Broken heart

@chintskap"

The actor who has returned to India in September 2019, after being treated for cancer, has been hospitalised in Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai. Brother Randhir Kapoor yesterday, confirmed the news and said, "It's true that he has been admitted to the hospital. He is in Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. He was not keeping well and had some problem, so we admitted him early this morning."

Rishi Kapoor last shared the silver screen with Amitabh Bachchan in 102 Not Out. He was also seen in many OTT platform movies like Rajma Chawal and The Body with Emraan Hashmi. He was highly appreciated for his performance in Netflix's 'The Body'.