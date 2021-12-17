Fitness is becoming more popular in India as more people choose to live a healthy lifestyle. However, there is far too much misinformation, and not everyone's the same. There is no such thing as a universal diet. Rishabh believes that we must stop fooling ourselves and protect ourselves from naive advice and common myths. No one needs to be a bodybuilder, but everyone needs to be fit and healthy for themselves and their families, according to his mantra!

Rishabh's Train Insane has amassed a following of over 1 million people. His efforts to make healthy living achievable and simple resonate with the audience. A healthy lifestyle is perceived as difficult and costly, which is one reason why many middle-class Indians do not consider it. That doesn't have to be the case.

Steroids are dangerous. Period.

First, the fitness industry needs to open up about steroid use and stop such aggressive promotion of it because it inspires young people to dream about a dream body that is not practically possible without the steroids injected, and unfortunately, many people die by using the illegal material simply because they take it without proper check up and financial backing. He claims that steroid use can only result in a good-looking physique. Steroids, like smoking, kill people. Trainers recommend that children who have never touched a metal rod or felt its grip take injections to help them grow quickly. The dark side is never revealed to them. In every way, steroids are harmful.

When it comes to fitness?

"There are hundreds of stereotypes floating around in people's heads," he says. For instance, some people believe that eating an egg and a banana together will kill them. But this is far from the case. I attempted to educate people about this on my Instagram page.

Indian food suffices: Being fit does not necessitate the consumption of high-priced foods. This is further complicated by the fact that even Indian athletes rarely promote readily available high-nutrient foods. This breaks the fitness chain.

Train Insane's Rishabh and Lalit Kumar Yadav believe that the biggest challenge is changing people's mindsets about healthy nutrition, proteins, and so on and that once this radical shift occurs, things can start falling into place. He contends that the situation is so bad that even if one tries to educate people on the importance of protein in their daily lives, they will perceive it as a money-making scam to sell whey proteins, which they naturally regard as steroids.

As a result, he believes that the best solution right now is to reach as many people as possible via Instagram and drip feed them content that assists them in achieving their goals and motivates them.