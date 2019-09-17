No one can deny the fact that being a celebrity is a great way to get a foot in the door of the business world. Between the name recognition and massive following, stars have a "leg up" so to speak when it comes to making a name for themselves in business. However, it doesn't necessarily guarantee success. Famous or not, any entrepreneur knows that success is built on trust.

Sheena Newman has effortlessly jumped from the ranks of celebrity and entrepreneur and back again. Seamlessly combining both sides of her life and persona, Sheena is a fascinating influencer to follow. As the founder and CEO of TALIX Organics and the content creator behind not one but two successful YouTube channels, Newman knows the right way to turn her celebrity success into a business powerhouse. At just 32-years old and with a net worth of over $5 million, Sheena believes in harnessing her celebrity power for good.

The daughter of a dentist and an aerospace engineer, Sheena was born in Mumbai, India and raised in Southern California. Sheena started acting in 2012 and worked on a series of projects including A Wheel of Fortune, Posey, Sheikh Chilli and His Three Wives, and Accent Class. Her early acting career earned her the exposure and vast network of a genuine celebrity, but she wasn't satisfied with just that. Sheena is a profoundly passionate and hardworking woman who knew she could turn that celebrity status into so much more.

Sheena Newman truly believes women can have it all. With a keen sense for what that takes, she launched TALIX Organics alongside her widely successful YouTube series and non-profit organization Ladies and Lunch. By utilizing the power of her name and connections, Sheena's entrepreneurial endeavors bring her coveted network into the homes of millions of women worldwide. Newman saw past fame and jumped on an opportunity. "This generation of women has a lot on their plate," explains Sheena. "That's why I wanted to bring the empowerment of my network to YouTube." Sheena believes empowerment shouldn't be reserved only for the well-connected few.

Through a luxury skincare brand and social media content, Sheena Newman is continuously inspired to give back to her community of followers, making her a very powerful entrepreneur. "As a celebrity influencer, I have tremendous gratitude for the trust my followers have in me," explains Sheena. "The entrepreneur in me works hard to thank them by building a brand, which allows us all to benefit from." Combining celebrity power and entrepreneurial success to build community is what sets Sheena Newman apart and proves she is here to stay.

